This period riverside home is full of traditional “charm and character” with far-reaching views throughout.
The cottage, in Gunnislake, is an extended period property that sits in a woodland area overlooking the River Tamar.
Character features throughout the home include original fireplaces, exposed beams and stonework.
The home opens into a dining hall with a large cast iron fireplace on a slate hearth and an understairs storage cupboard.
From the dining hall is access to the kitchen and the sitting room, which features a stone fireplace and traditional timber beams, as well as views looking out to the river.
An additional room overlooking the woodlands and river sits on the ground floor and could be used as another reception room or a bedroom.
To the rear is a kitchen with an adjoining breakfast area, while completing the ground floor is a bathroom.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and river views, as well as a family bathroom.
Outside, the property is accessed via a private track, which leads to a garage and a well-maintained side garden.
Above the garage is a paved terrace providing views of the river, while to the rear of the property is a tiered garden with a shed and a greenhouse.
The property is being sold by estate agents Stags for a price of £375,000.
Ben Palmer of Stags Tavistock commented: “This well-proportioned period cottage is a fascinating proposition – along a no-through lane and overlooking the river Tamar – with opportunities to live in such a peaceful and picturesque setting being extremely rare.
“The cottage is elevated above the level of the Tamar, meaning that you can enjoy the incredible outlook over the river without the associated risk of being directly by the water’s edge.
“The cottage itself offers flexibility in its living areas and would therefore suit a variety of lifestyles, and this, coupled with the need for some modernisation and cosmetic improvement in places, would allow any incoming owner to mould the property to their tastes and requirements.”