This countryside cottage for sale was once a dairy for the neighbouring farm and sits in nearly an acre of grounds.
Scrubtor Cottage, near Tavistock, is mostly of stone and masonry construction under a slate roof, with brickwork window surrounds and granite quoins.
There are period features throughout the interior of the property, with exposed stone walls, vaulted ceilings and timber floorboards.
Entering the property, there is a boot room with a high vaulted ceiling and underfloor heating, leading into the principal living room, which features a freestanding log-burning stove and bi-fold doors.
The hallway includes large flagstone slates, and leads to the kitchen, with traditional cupboards and a pantry cupboard.
Across the hall is a dining room, and a snug sitting room with solid timber floorboards, a log-burning stove on a brick-built hearth and a tiled surround.
Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes and a Juliet balcony, and a bathroom.
The cottage sits in approximately 0.86 acres of grounds, including a vegetable garden and a greenhouse to the front.
To the rear are various lawned areas, a wildlife pond, a timber summerhouse and a fruit cage, as well as the remnants of a former model railway line which used to run throughout the gardens on a circular track which included a stone arched tunnel and a raised platform structure.
The building is being sold by Stags for a price of £599,950.
The agent commented: “A beautifully presented, detached countryside cottage providing comfortable and characterful, yet extremely bright and versatile two-bedroomed accommodation including various traditional features such as slate and timber flooring, plus exposed stonework and lintels.
“Externally the cottage enjoys a tremendous amount of peace and privacy, being located in a very quiet woodland setting within the Tamar Valley.
“The property’s plot amounts to 0.86 acres in all and features a double garage, summerhouse, a further outbuilding and is comprised of extensive, varied mature gardens and wildlife pond.
“This property would make a wonderful home for keen horticulturists and those with an affinity for wildlife and the natural environment.”