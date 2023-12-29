Listed buildings can be categorised in one of three grades, though residential homes fall into Grade II in the vast majority of cases. As well as listed building status, which is managed by Historic England and applies to an estimated 375,000 UK properties, your property may also be subject to location-specific building regulations administered by your local council, meaning that you may have additional local rules to be wary of. For example, building regulations on older properties are expected to seek approval and meet standards for adding a thermal element, adding extensions or installing a ‘controlled fitting’ such as a window.