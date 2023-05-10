New figures released today have revealed that homelessness in England has risen following an increase in “no fault” evictions.
The data, from the government’s homelessness tracking tables, showed that 24,060 households were threatened with homelessness due to a Section 21 “no fault” eviction in 2022, up by 50 per cent from 2021.
This is in line with the country’s overall homelessness figures for the year, which rose by six per cent to 290,330 households.
“No fault” evictions allow landlords to evict a tenant with no reason and two months’ notice.
The government has previously committed to introducing a Renters’ Reform Bill, which will scrap these evictions.
Shelter, the UK homelessness charity, is urging the government to bring the bill forward.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, commented: “For too long struggling private tenants have been trapped in an insecure and unstable private rented sector with the constant worry of being one no-fault eviction notice away from homelessness.
“Every day our frontline services hear from desperate families who are facing the very real prospect of homelessness after an eviction.
“The cost of living crisis coupled with paying through the nose for insecurity and disrepair in the private rented sector where competition for rentals is fierce means that there are little to no options for tenants who are forced out of their homes.
“Renters have been promised these reforms for four long years, they can’t wait any longer. The government must immediately bring forward the long-promised Renters’ Reform Bill which will scrap Section 21 no-fault evictions for good.”