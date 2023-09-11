This “incredibly impressive” former vicarage sits in an acre of land and has “spectacular” Dartmoor views.
The home, in Princetown, dates back to the Georgian era, being constructed of local granite under slate-tiled roofs.
Period features of the property include sash windows with shutters, original fireplace, exposed stonework and ornate architraves.
Entering the property, a granite vestibule leads through to the central hallway, with the living room to one side, which is centred around a black marble fireplace with a log burning stove.
From the living room, a door leads to a snug sitting room, with a feature cast iron fireplace in a slate surround, while a kitchen and dining room sits across the hall with integrated appliances and a marble fireplace in the dining area.
Upstairs, on the first floor there are four large double bedrooms with classical high ceilings, picture rails and sash windows, with two also including original fireplaces, as well as a wet room and two bathrooms.
On the second floor are two further bedrooms, with original Gothic arched sash windows, bringing the total number of bedrooms to six.
Completing the accommodation is the lower ground floor, which has two large rooms, one of which is used as a games room.
As well as the vicarage, the property includes the coach house, which was converted 30 years ago and is currently used as a holiday let.
The coach house comprises an open reception room with a stone fireplace and slate flooring, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, the grounds span an acre, with mature lawns to three sides of the house, with a gravelled drive leading up to the property.
Some areas of the grounds have wildflower meadows, with several seating areas, including a paved patio and decking.
Also in the grounds is the detached double garage and an electric vehicle charging point.
From the grounds, there are views across the moorlands towards the granite tors of Dartmoor.
The property is being sold by Stags for a price of £1,150,000.
The agent commented: “This is an exceptionally impressive detached former vicarage standing in an incredible one-acre garden complete with a separate two-bedroomed coach house for holiday letting.
“The house itself is understood to be Georgian in origin, and handsomely constructed of local cut and dressed granite beneath a slate-tiled roof.
“The incredibly well-proportioned and versatile accommodation is arranged over four floors all beautifully finished and appointed with high-quality fixtures and fittings whilst also having retained many original features and traditional period details.
“The house stands within some wonderfully arranged gardens on all sides, and is complete with a sweeping, gated driveway and double garage.
“Situated within the heart of the moorland village of Princetown, the house is extremely well-placed for lovers of the outdoors and those with an outdoors-oriented lifestyle, including large and active families.”