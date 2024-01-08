This “exceptionally rare” property for sale is a former engine house adjoining a wildlife reserve and featuring river views.
The Stamps Engine House, in Harewood, was built in the 1800s and powered the tin processing works at Okel Tor Mine.
The engine house has arched openings and brick dressings, and once included a 50-inch cylinder draught engine, installed in 1864 and operating until 1887.
The mine site has now been rewilded and is a county wildlife site, having been designated an ancient monument by Historic England and an UNESCO World Heritage Site for its mining heritage.
The site also adjoins a wildlife reserve, part of which is a site of special scientific interest.
The property was partially rebuilt in 2000, and comes with planning permission to create a “semi-underground” facilities building.
Current plans for the building would see it converted into holiday accommodation, including a living area with a kitchen, two bedrooms, a shower room pod and two balconies.
The grounds extend to 2.45 acres, including woodlands, heathland and a historic orchard.
There is also the right to access the River Tamar, to create a mooring on part of the historic quay subject to consents, and rights of way over the wildlife reserve.
The property is being sold by Stags for a guide price of £295,000.
The agent commented: “This incredible former engine house is located at Okel Tor Mine, Harewood, Calstock, in the heart of the Tamar Valley AONB and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“Occupying an elevated, south-facing wooded setting adjoining Okel Tor Wildlife Reserve, the site enjoys spectacular views over the River Tamar, an abundance of flora and fauna, as well as an exceptional level of peace and privacy.
“This is an exceptionally rare opportunity to acquire a landmark heritage asset with enabled planning consent to be repurposed into holiday accommodation for camping/glamping under C1 use class, in a spectacular riverside location.”