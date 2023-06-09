This former fishing lodge sits above a river and has “spectacular far-reaching” views over the Tamar Valley.
Lamerhooe Lodge, in Tavistock, is in an elevated, south-facing position above the River Tamar, and has been transformed from a fishing lodge into a large family home.
The property is a reverse-level home, and comes complete with its own swimming pool, stables and greenhouse.
On the ground floor, there is a kitchen and breakfast room with integrated appliances and a walk-in pantry, as well as a utility room.
The dining room has dual aspect views, and the drawing room has a wood-burning stove and glazed doors to the balcony.
Also on this level are two dual aspect double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a cloakroom.
Downstairs, the lower ground floor offers a second sitting room with French doors onto the terrace, a family room with a kitchen area, a study, a family bathroom and two further bedrooms, the master of which contains an en-suite bathroom and glazed doors to the terrace.
From the family room, there is access to a fully enclosed swimming pool which has sliding doors to the garden.
Outside, the grounds span approximately six acres, with formal gardens featuring a full width terrace, a lawned area, mature trees and a pond, as well as a kitchen garden, a paddock, a greenhouse and a stable block.
The property is being sold by estate agent Savills for a leasehold price of £1,350,000.
Amy Hart is marketing the property for Savills in Exeter and commented: “Once a humble fishing lodge, Lamerhooe Lodge has been transformed over the years into a large and impressive family home.
“Immaculately presented inside and out, it provides over 5,000 square foot of flexible accommodation, set within around six acres, including wonderful formal gardens.
“Thanks to its elevated position, it boasts the most spectacular far-reaching views over the Tamar Valley, the best I have seen in some time.”