This former farmhouse for sale has elevated panoramic views of open moorland and includes a mix of modern and period features.
The home, in Hoo Meavy near Clearbrook, has been “comprehensively” refurbished by the current owners, combining character features such as Victorian fireplaces with contemporary amenities such as integrated appliances.
A stone porch leads into the property, with a reception hallway featuring limestone floor tiling and a cloakroom to one side.
The dual-aspect sitting room is centred around a fireplace with a log-burning stove, while beyond this room is a home office with a utility cupboard.
Further reception rooms include a dining room with a walk-in pantry and a snug or study with a former fireplace.
The kitchen and family room sits at the end of the hallway, with panoramic views and integrated appliances, as well as a central island and patio doors to a sun terrace.
Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, four of which are doubles and the master of which includes triple wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, while a family bathroom with a clawfoot bath serves the other rooms.
The grounds span more than a third of an acre, with a walled front garden incorporating well-stocked beds and borders.
The main garden includes the slate patio which is accessed from the family room, a Victorian-style timber greenhouse, a timber workshop and a tool shed. There are 180-degree views of the moorland and countryside, as well as the village of Clearbrook.
The property is being sold by Stags for a guide price of £895,000.
The agent commented: “This extremely impressive former farmhouse has been comprehensively refurbished by the current owners and now provides beautifully presented five-bedroom accommodation extending to over 3,000 square feet.
“Each room is bright, superbly proportioned and finished to an extremely high standard, incorporating stylish, contemporary convenience and comfort amongst numerous character features and period details, such as Victorian fireplaces, coving and picture rails.”