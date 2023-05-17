With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can buy for less.
We’ve rounded up some of the best properties for sale in and around Tavistock that cost less than £150,000.
Market Street - £115,000
This first floor apartment sits in a Grade II listed building in the town centre and has previously been a successful buy-to-let property.
The apartment is made up of an open plan living room with a modern kitchen, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, one of which has built-in wardrobes.
The property is light and airy throughout, and outside, there is a communal courtyard.
West Street - £120,000
This first floor apartment is in a period building in the centre of Tavistock and benefits from views over the countryside.
Inside, there is an open plan kitchen and living area with high ceilings and large windows, as well as a bathroom and a bedroom.
Outside, a flight of granite steps leads to a garden with “glorious” views.
Pym Street - £125,000
This town centre property comes with planning permission to be converted into a three bedroom home.
The plans would create a reverse level home with an open plan kitchen, diner and living room which will feature a balcony.
On the lower level will be three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Market Street - £145,000
This top floor apartment is described as “unique and stylish”, and forms part of a converted Georgian house.
The property is entered through a wooden door to a balustrade period staircase in the communal hallway, while the apartment contains a study area, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large kitchen/lounge, which has built-in appliances and a feature woodburner effect fire with a wooden beamed mantel.
There is also a balcony overlooking the nearby period homes.
Duke Street - £145,000
This first floor apartment in the town centre has large arched windows overlooking Bedford Square and high ceilings.
Inside, there is a sitting/dining room with an archway to a modern kitchen with fitted units and integral appliances, while completing the accommodation is a bedroom and a shower room.
The property has been rented previously and would suit investors, with its proximity to the town centre and tidy interior.