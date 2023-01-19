With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can rent for less.
While most of the cheapest homes available have only a single bedroom, there are still properties on the market that are suitable for a family.
We’ve rounded up the cheapest family homes to rent in and around Tavistock, all costing less than £1,100 a month.
Bannawell Street - £695 pcm
Sitting in a historic Grade II listed building is this second floor apartment with town and countryside views.
The accommodation is made up of an entrance hall, an open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen with a wood burner, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, one with a fitted wardrobe and the other with a bookshelf.
Outside, there are large communal gardens and unallocated off-road parking.
Watts Road - £750 pcm
This ground floor apartment is close to the town centre and has recently been renovated.
Inside, the property comprises a kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge/diner with an electric fire, a garden room, two double bedrooms and a bedroom.
Externally, there are communal gardens easily accessible, and allocated parking.
Manor Oaks - £750 pcm
Close to the town centre is this apartment on the Manor Oaks estate, which was built in 2010 on the former site of Tavistock Manor.
Entered through a communal hallway the accommodation is made up of a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom all in good decorative condition throughout.
Outside, there are communal parkland gardens and an allocated parking space located to the rear of the property.
Laburnum Villas, Mary Tavy - £750 pcm
This semi-detached cottage sits on the edge of Mary Tavy and has easy access to the surrounding moorland.
Inside, the cottage contains a lounge and dining room, a kitchen and breakfast room, a utility room, two double bedrooms, an office, a bathroom and a cloakroom.
Externally, there is a garden complete with decking and a shed, as well as a parking space for one car.
Callington Road - £1,050 pcm
This stone-built barn conversion is close to the town of Tavistock and has countryside views.
The accommodation is made up of an entrance hall with a cloakroom and a storage cupboard, an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room with high ceilings and open brickwork, as well as a wood burner and underfloor heating.
There are also three bedrooms, with two having en-suite bathrooms, and a family bathroom, while outside there is parking, a patio, two raised-lawned areas and a storage shed.