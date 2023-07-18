Looking for a new apartment but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre studios to historic flats with rooftop views, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around Tavistock- all costing less than £150,000.
Duke Street - £69,950
This first floor apartment sits in a town centre location and is described as suitable for a first-time buyer for investment purposes.
The property is a studio apartment, and comprises an open plan sitting room, kitchen, and bedroom area, with a separate shower room.
The home comes with an oven and an electric hob, and benefits from decorative coved ceilings.
Meavy Way - £100,000
This first floor flat is described as an “ideal” first time buy or buy-to-let property.
Inside, there is a bay-fronted lounge with a tiled fireplace and hearth, a fitted kitchen, one double bedroom and a bathroom.
There is also a private garden included, which is to the rear of the property.
Bannawell Street - £110,000
This ground floor flat is close to the centre of time and would be suitable as a buy-to-let investment or as a first-time buy.
The flat comprises a lounge, a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom, as well as a basement which is split into two rooms.
The property also includes an enclosed garden to the rear, which has surrounding walling and can be accessed from the kitchen.
Market Street - £140,000
This first-floor flat is described as “well-presented” and sits above the Grade II listed Oxfam shop, overlooking the town.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge and dining/kitchen area with large windows, two bedrooms and a newly fitted bathroom.
The flat also benefits from a rooftop patio, suitable for outdoor dining or a washing line.
Duke Street - £140,000
This second floor apartment sits in the “heart” of Tavistock’s town centre, just off the high street.
The apartment comprises an entrance hall, a sitting/dining room, a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, a bedroom and a shower room.
Outside, there is an allocated parking space, and the property offers views over Bedford Square and Eustachius Church.