Looking for a new apartment but aiming to keep costs to a minimum? 

From town centre studios to historic flats with rooftop views, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around Tavistock- all costing less than £150,000.  

Duke Street - £69,950

cheapest tavy
The property is a studio apartment. (Mansbridge Balment)

This first floor apartment sits in a town centre location and is described as suitable for a first-time buyer for investment purposes. 

The property is a studio apartment, and comprises an open plan sitting room, kitchen, and bedroom area, with a separate shower room. 

The home comes with an oven and an electric hob, and benefits from decorative coved ceilings. 

Meavy Way - £100,000

cheapest tavy
The flat is on the first floor. (Bradleys Estate Agents)

This first floor flat is described as an “ideal” first time buy or buy-to-let property. 

Inside, there is a bay-fronted lounge with a tiled fireplace and hearth, a fitted kitchen, one double bedroom and a bathroom. 

There is also a private garden included, which is to the rear of the property. 

Bannawell Street - £110,000

cheapest tavy
The property includes a two-room basement. (Bradleys Estate Agents)

This ground floor flat is close to the centre of time and would be suitable as a buy-to-let investment or as a first-time buy. 

The flat comprises a lounge, a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom, as well as a basement which is split into two rooms. 

The property also includes an enclosed garden to the rear, which has surrounding walling and can be accessed from the kitchen. 

Market Street - £140,000

cheapest tavy
The apartment is in a Grade II listed building. (View Property)

This first-floor flat is described as “well-presented” and sits above the Grade II listed Oxfam shop, overlooking the town. 

Inside, there is an open plan lounge and dining/kitchen area with large windows, two bedrooms and a newly fitted bathroom. 

The flat also benefits from a rooftop patio, suitable for outdoor dining or a washing line. 

Duke Street - £140,000

cheapest tavy
The property is in the town centre. (Kirby Estate Agents)

This second floor apartment sits in the “heart” of Tavistock’s town centre, just off the high street. 

The apartment comprises an entrance hall, a sitting/dining room, a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, a bedroom and a shower room. 

Outside, there is an allocated parking space, and the property offers views over Bedford Square and Eustachius Church. 