Thinking of finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From first-time homes to renovation projects, there are a variety of properties on the market in Tavistock.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £170,000.
Old Exeter Road - £80,000
This ground floor apartment is in a “great” location near the town centre of Tavistock.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, a utility room and a double bedroom.
The property includes a courtyard and has been “attractively priced” for a quick sale.
Bannawell Street - £125,000
This first floor apartment is purpose built and is in the centre of Tavistock, accessed via a communal entrance and lobby.
The apartment comprises a lounge, an open plan kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
To the rear of the building is a shared courtyard and an allocated off-street parking space.
Taylor Square - £150,000
This pair of apartments sit on the first and second floors of a Grade II listed building close to the town centre.
The properties are described as “ripe for restoration”, being in need of some refurbishment.
Each apartment includes an entrance hall, a kitchen and dining room, a living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, and both have access to a communal drying room and on street parking.
Skylark Rise - £155,000
This apartment sits on the fringes of Tavistock and is described as a “beautifully presented” first time buy, downsized home or rental opportunity.
Inside, there is a large entrance hall, a living room, a kitchen and dining room, a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, a second bedroom used as a home office, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a communal garden to the rear, as well as a private parking space and further on-street parking.
Drake Road - £165,000
This second floor apartment is a “stone’s throw” away from the centre of Tavistock
The accommodation comprises an open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room with a balcony, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property also has lift access and benefits from two communal rooftop terraces.