Thinking of finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

From first-time homes to renovation projects, there are a variety of properties on the market in Tavistock. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £170,000. 

Old Exeter Road - £80,000

The apartment is on the ground floor. (Goodmove)

This ground floor apartment is in a “great” location near the town centre of Tavistock. 

The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, a utility room and a double bedroom. 

The property includes a courtyard and has been “attractively priced” for a quick sale. 

Bannawell Street - £125,000

The property is in the centre of Tavistock. (View Property)

This first floor apartment is purpose built and is in the centre of Tavistock, accessed via a communal entrance and lobby. 

The apartment comprises a lounge, an open plan kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

To the rear of the building is a shared courtyard and an allocated off-street parking space.

Taylor Square - £150,000

The two apartments sit in a Grade II listed building. (Mansbridge Balment )

This pair of apartments sit on the first and second floors of a Grade II listed building close to the town centre. 

The properties are described as “ripe for restoration”, being in need of some refurbishment. 

Each apartment includes an entrance hall, a kitchen and dining room, a living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, and both have access to a communal drying room and on street parking. 

Skylark Rise - £155,000

The property is described as "beautifully presented". (View Property)

This apartment sits on the fringes of Tavistock and is described as a “beautifully presented” first time buy, downsized home or rental opportunity. 

Inside, there is a large entrance hall, a living room, a kitchen and dining room, a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, a second bedroom used as a home office, and a family bathroom. 

Outside, there is a communal garden to the rear, as well as a private parking space and further on-street parking. 

Drake Road - £165,000 

The apartment has a balcony and access to two rooftop terraces. (Miller Town & Country)

This second floor apartment is a “stone’s throw” away from the centre of Tavistock 

The accommodation comprises an open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room with a balcony, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The property also has lift access and benefits from two communal rooftop terraces. 