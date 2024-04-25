Looking to buy a new home but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From character cottages to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in Tavistock. 

We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £200,000. 

Bedford Court - £137,500

The apartment is on the first floor. (Mansbridge Balment )

This first floor apartment sits in a purpose built development in the town centre of Tavistock. 

The accommodation is made up of a reception hall, an open plan living and dining room with a fully fitted kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room. 

The property also has French doors that open to a balcony and seating area, while the apartment has underfloor heating throughout. 

Drake Road - £155,000

The apartment is in the town centre. (Miller Town & Country)

This first floor apartment is described as “light and airy” and is in the centre of Tavistock. 

The property is made up of a kitchen and dining room, a living room which could be used as a bedroom, the main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a cloakroom/WC. 

The apartment also has a private balcony, as well as two communal rooftop terraces accessible via a lift. 

Plymouth Road - £165,000

The cottage is Grade II listed. (Miller Town & Country)

This Duke of Bedford cottage is Grade II listed and offers “huge potential” for refurbishment. 

The accommodation currently comprises a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom, 

Outside, there is a long front garden, a stone-built shed and WC, and an open cobbled courtyard. 

Whitchurch Road - £175,000

The cottage is in need of some updating. (Miller Town & Country)

This cottage for sale is described as “charming”, and is in need of some updating and refurbishment. 

Inside, there is an open plan living with a fireplace and an open arch through to a dining area, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

To the rear, there is a garden area which is mostly laid to lawn and includes a small courtyard. 

Plymouth Road - £185,000

The cottage is close to the centre of town and the park. (Kirby Estate Agents)

This character cottage is Grade II listed and is close to both Tavistock’s town centre and Meadowlands Park. 

The accommodation is made up of a sitting room, a kitchen and dining room, a boot room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is a main garden to the front with a lawn and patio area, while to the rear is a courtyard with an outbuilding. 