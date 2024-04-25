Looking to buy a new home but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From character cottages to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in Tavistock.
We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £200,000.
Bedford Court - £137,500
This first floor apartment sits in a purpose built development in the town centre of Tavistock.
The accommodation is made up of a reception hall, an open plan living and dining room with a fully fitted kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room.
The property also has French doors that open to a balcony and seating area, while the apartment has underfloor heating throughout.
Drake Road - £155,000
This first floor apartment is described as “light and airy” and is in the centre of Tavistock.
The property is made up of a kitchen and dining room, a living room which could be used as a bedroom, the main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a cloakroom/WC.
The apartment also has a private balcony, as well as two communal rooftop terraces accessible via a lift.
Plymouth Road - £165,000
This Duke of Bedford cottage is Grade II listed and offers “huge potential” for refurbishment.
The accommodation currently comprises a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom,
Outside, there is a long front garden, a stone-built shed and WC, and an open cobbled courtyard.
Whitchurch Road - £175,000
This cottage for sale is described as “charming”, and is in need of some updating and refurbishment.
Inside, there is an open plan living with a fireplace and an open arch through to a dining area, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
To the rear, there is a garden area which is mostly laid to lawn and includes a small courtyard.
Plymouth Road - £185,000
This character cottage is Grade II listed and is close to both Tavistock’s town centre and Meadowlands Park.
The accommodation is made up of a sitting room, a kitchen and dining room, a boot room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a main garden to the front with a lawn and patio area, while to the rear is a courtyard with an outbuilding.