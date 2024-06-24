Looking to buy a house or expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to modern maisonettes, there is a range of properties on the market in and around Tavistock.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £140,000.
Bal Lane, Mary Tavy - £70,000
This ground floor flat is in a purpose-built 1960s building and is for sale by live online auction on July 24 2024.
The property is made up of a living room, a kitchen with a pantry cupboard, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The flat would benefit from some basic updating, and shares a rear garden with a neighbouring flat.
Taylor Square, Tavistock - £120,000
This second floor apartment is located a short walk from the centre of Tavistock and adjacent to the former railway viaduct.
The accommodation comprises an open reception room, a modern fitted kitchen, a double bedroom, a single bedroom or office, and a bathroom.
The property is described as “perfect” for a first time purchase, and includes off-road parking.
Brook Street, Tavistock - £120,000
This first floor contemporary apartment is in the heart of Tavistock, being just off the High Street.
The property includes an open plan living space and kitchen with integrated appliances and a Juliet balcony, a bedroom with another balcony and an en-suite bathroom, plus a store room.
The apartment is neutrally decorated throughout and benefits from underfloor heating.
CJ Down’s Garage, Mary Tavy - £125,000
This former garage has been in the same family ownership for more than a hundred years and is now for sale.
The property is made up of various outbuildings requiring repair or replacement, a paddock and ample parking.
The agent advises that the property is suitable for those looking to establish a business or to builders/developers who may wish to redevelop the site subject to permissions.
Morwena, Mary Tavy - £135,000
This character cottage is a short walk away from Dartmoor National Park and is in need of refurbishment throughout.
The cottage includes a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen with a larder, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there is a small garden with storage sheds, and the property is being sold by live online auction on July 18 2024.