This equestrian school for sale includes holiday cottages, a paintball site, and river fishing - and is on the market for the first time in 50 years.
St Leonard’s Equestrian, in Launceston, is a BHS accredited riding school, originally established in 1978 and being centred in a traditional stone farmhouse.
The property sits on the Devon and Cornwall border, being in the Tamar Valley and on the road from Launceston to Tavistock.
As well as the riding school, the property includes five stone holiday cottages, a paintball site, a cafe, a swimming pool and fishing rights on the River Kensey, providing several revenue streams.
The equestrian centre itself is well-equipped, with two all-weather outdoor arenas, a cross country course, a stable yard with 26 timber stables, a muck room, a feed room and a wash bay with a solarium.
As well as providing riding lessons for adults and children, the site also hosts equestrian events, such as British Dressage and British Showjumping competitions.
There is also full planning for a new 60m arena to be built on the site.
The main farmhouse, known as The Leppars, got its name from the historic hospital for lepers founded in 1250 nearby.
The house is stone-built with a natural slate roof, and is made up of a farmhouse kitchen and breakfast room, a living room, a conservatory, a principal bedroom with a Juliette balcony and an en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
Also connected to the house is the reception and shop area for the equestrian facilities.
West of the main farmhouse are the five stone cottages, which were originally old farm buildings and were converted into cottages in the 1980s.
Of the cottages, four have two bedrooms and the last has one, and all five have access to the outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and barbecue area.
There is also a one bedroom groom’s chalet positioned behind the yard’s utility block.
The buildings sit in approximately 27.4 acres of land, much of which is level pasture, and some of which is amenity woodland.
There is a mile of river frontage on the River Kensey and fishing rights, as well as a lake stocked with brown trout.
As well as this, there is a paintball area with a shed, and further land available by separate negotiation.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fox Grant, specialists in equestrian property, for a guide price of £1,500,000.
Rose Grant of Fox Grant commented: “St Leonards Equestrian is an exciting new instruction on the Devon/Cornwall border, having been in the family for three generations, it comes to the market for the first time in almost 50 years.
“A unique equestrian and tourism property offering several income streams. With a main house and five residential cottages, it would be ideal for multi-generational living.”