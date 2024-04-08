This “enchanting” cottage for sale sits beside an historic viaduct and has panoramic river views.
Railway Cottage, in Calstock, sits next to Calstock Viaduct, which is an Edwardian construct built as part of the Plymouth, Devonport and South West Junction Railway in 1908.
The property itself is thought to date back to the mid-1800s, much like the Grade II listed cottages that surround it.
The cottage spans three floors, with the ground floor comprising an open plan living area with a fireplace and log-burner, a kitchen and an adjoining utility room.
Moving upstairs, there is a further lounge with a period fireplace, and double doors opening into a versatile room which could be used as a reception room, a hobby space or a bedroom.
On the top floor of the cottage, there are two large bedrooms, both with fireplaces, and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a private riverside garden with panoramic views of the river and the historic viaduct, which can also be seen from inside the house.
The property is being sold by Bond Oxborough Phillips for a price of £375,000.
The agent commented: “This three-bedroom cottage in Calstock presents a rare opportunity to embrace a lifestyle of tranquillity, surrounded by natural beauty and historic landmarks.
“Whether seeking a permanent residence or a weekend retreat, this property captures the essence of riverside living in one of Cornwall's most enchanting locations.”