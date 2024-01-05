This converted Dartmoor barn for sale is described as an “exquisite” fusion of history and eco-friendly living - and includes the ruins of an ancient farmhouse. 

The Barn, in Culverhill, was designed by an award-winning architect and has high energy efficiency, with ground-source heating, insulation, and solar panels, operating completely off the grid. 

The main living area of the property. (Luscombe Maye)

The property has a reverse level configuration, and on the ground floor are three double bedrooms, including a principal master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. 

Completing this floor is a family bathroom and a utility room, while an “inviting” wooden staircase leads to the first floor. 

The main living space is an open plan sitting room and kitchen with a vaulted ceiling and timber beams, plus panoramic countryside views. 

The gaming area in the annexe. (Luscombe Maye)

Adjoining the house is an annexe with “endless” potential, which could be used as a home office, a guest house, or a studio. 

There is also a barn and a workshop, providing space for hobbies and equipment. 

Also included in the sale are the ruins of an ancient farmhouse, with original flagstone floors, a fireplace and a chimney. 

The house and annexe, with the farmhouse ruins sitting behind. (Luscombe Maye)

The grounds span more than five acres of land, with gardens including a log store and countryside views. 

The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £1,100,000.

The agent commented: “This stunning family home seamlessly blends the original character of the barn with contemporary, sustainable living and outstanding eco credentials.

“This exceptional property is nestled in 5 acres of grounds on the edge of Dartmoor and within easy reach of the beautiful market town of Tavistock.  

“The barn is situated at the end of a 200m driveway and benefits from a versatile detached annexe, large barn and additional outbuilding.”