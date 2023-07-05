“Worryingly, many burglaries are committed while the victims are at home. In the hot summer weather, it can be tempting to leave windows open during evening or at night. However, it's important to take extra security precautions to make life as hard as possible for potential intruders by checking your doors, windows and garden gates are locked and keep valuables out of sight. Installing security lights, a home alarm system or a smart doorbell can also make your home more secure.