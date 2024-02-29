This “charming” cottage for sale has countryside views and is in an “idyllic” setting.
Medlar Cottage, in Chaddlehanger, once belonged to the neighbouring 17th century manor house and falls under that property’s Grade II curtilage listing.
The cottage sits at the end of a country lane and is constructed of solid stone, with character features throughout such as exposed beams, slate window sills and exposed stonework.
Entering the property, the porch leads through to the main reception room, which acts as a sitting and dining room, featuring a stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove on a slate hearth.
Adjacent to this is the kitchen, which includes an integral Neff double oven and induction hub, plus an adjoining utility room, while completing the ground floor is a family bathroom.
Upstairs, the bright landing offers access to two double bedrooms with countryside views and a shower room.
Outside, there is a small enclosed lawn to the front of the cottage, bordered by a stream, while to the side is a workshop building with planning for conversion into additional accommodation.
In recent years, the cottage has been used as a holiday let, with an average return of approximately £27,000.
The cottages are for sale by Stags for a guide price of £375,000.
The agent said: “This charming 2-bedroom cottage has full, unrestricted residential consent and can, therefore, be used as a permanent home, but has been utilised in recent years as a successful holiday let. This flexibility would allow its next owner to be a permanent resident, to continue with its current use or to use it as a countryside bolt-hole with occasional holiday lets as a useful additional income.
“The cottage is complete with a small garden and a parking space, in addition to an attached workshop/store with planning for conversion, making it a very appealing proposition in an enviable rural setting.”