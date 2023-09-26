This “charming” period cottage for sale has rooftop views and a private woodland garden.
The home, in Tavistock, is an end-of-terrace cottage built in approximately 1850 by the Duke of Bedford Estate.
The cottage is in an elevated position, giving it panoramic views over the town, and has a mix of period and modern features.
Entering the home, a wooden front door leads inside, to a double aspect sitting and dining room, featuring a stone fireplace with a multi-fuel stove and a large wood-framed bay window.
The kitchen is fitted with modern units and integrated appliances, as well as a door to the courtyard.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, the master of which sits at the front of the property and has panoramic views towards the viaduct.
The remaining two bedrooms have been fitted with bespoke furniture, incorporating a study/play area, while completing this level is a modern bathroom with a rainfall shower.
Outside, there is a detached office or home study in the grounds, which is fully connected to power, as well as a brick built outhouse, a former pig shed and space for a wooden timber shed.
There are three private garden areas, including the courtyard, a lawned area, and a wooded area to the rear with a wooden treehouse and a camping area.
The property is being sold by Salisbury’s for a price of £290,000.
Liam Feeney, of Salisbury’s, commented: “[This is] a charming character cottage with a unique style and personality with stunning views over Tavistock.”