This “characterful” town centre apartment is more than 200 years old and sits on the site of the last Abbot of Tavistock's home.
The apartment, in Tavistock, sits in a Grade II listed Georgian property believed to date back to 1810, designed in the neo-classical style.
The building is also noteworthy for being on the site of a house named Stone Posts, which is where the last Abbot of Tavistock, John Peryn, is said to have lived after the Dissolution.
The Abbot was the head of Tavistock Abbey until Peryn surrendered the Abbey to King Henry VIII in 1539.
The property is entered through a communal hallway with Georgian-style architectural columns, a sweeping staircase and decorative cornicing.
The apartment is set across two floors, with the first floor offering a large open-plan kitchen and living area with coving and ceiling mouldings, as well as a SMEG gas range cooker.
Also on this level is a double bedroom with a cast-iron open fireplace and a ceiling-height sash window, a modern bathroom and an office that could be used as a bedroom.
Upstairs, there is a further bedroom with exposed A-frame beams and storage space.
As well as a communal garden, this apartment comes with a private garden enclosed by stone walling, with a decked seating area, an architectural granite arched former doorway and a gravelled area with a timber shed.
The property is being sold by estate agent Stags for a price of £230,000.
Ben Palmer of Stags Tavistock commented: “We are delighted to offer this charming and highly desirable apartment to the market, forming part of a handsome, Grade II listed Georgian property situated within close proximity to the town centre.
“Tavistock high street with all its amenities and facilities is only 500 yards away.
“This apartment has retained many traditional features and has the added benefit of a beautiful private garden. We feel it should appeal to those looking to get started on the property ladder, second home or those looking for an investment opportunity.”