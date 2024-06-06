The current estimated cost for this scheme is pitched at 2.4 billion pounds. With hospitals, schools, social services and the police all crying out for funds this scheme is at odds with what is required. It also poses the question as to what are we going to do with the thousands of 18 year olds who simply refuse to participate. Are we to give them jail sentences? As prisons are now so overcrowded they are releasing people ahead of schedule, so jail terms for 18 year olds are impossible. There is little point in imposing fines on people with no income. There has been speculation that parents could face fines if their offspring do not take part. The problem is that the 18 year old people are adults in law so fining the parents seems impossible to enforce.