The point of an agricultural tenancy was so that those with a small parcel of land could then build a house so they could better care for their animals. This is not a smallholding; this is a successful enterprise bringing vast amounts of money, employment and praise to the local area. I commend the local parish council and the local community for seeing the need to help this business with its plans for growth. We should all be mindful of the new houses being built in sight of Strawberry Fields, they will need food and some might be lucky enough to gain employment there. I am probably not alone thinking, how is it that WDBC bends over backwards to accommodate developers building executive homes, unneeded by local folk, but a house needed to secure the future of a successful local business gets unanimously damned by councillors. No jealousy or envy here then?