But what about the hills? Riding an e-bike, (electrically assisted bike) has been a revelation that delights cycling commuters. Whilst more expensive than a standard cycle, they cost less than an additional car. They have all the benefits of cycling with fresh air and exercise (as without pedalling the bike stands still!) but no more labouring (or walking) up hills. Shopping or luggage can be carried with minimum effort, increasing the ease of cycling daily routine trips for many. Studies in the Netherlands, Norway and the UK have shown that people over 50 are more likely to continue to cycle with some electric assistance, so whole families can still go out together. More e-bikes are appearing on the secondhand market – but get the both the mechanism and battery professionally checked, for safety.