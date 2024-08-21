Environmental group Transition Tavistock shares thoughts on a more sustainable life in a monthly column.
Drake’s Trail forms the picturesque off road route into and out of Tavistock for many on their daily commute and is a welcome respite from lorries hovering to overtake on many of the main roads. Cyclists, and walkers of course, are taken straight through the changing seasons if they regularly use the trail, with banks of bluebells and small birds darting across the path in the spring, through to a treetop view of the changing colours and later frosted branches from the magnificent bridge spanning the valley, in the autumn and winter.
Cycling for commuting or leisure can put you right in the centre of nature. The slower speed provides opportunities to say ‘hello’ to other people on the path even becoming acquainted with people who are passed at the same time each day, creating a feeling of community and a safe space to pass through. It is noticed when someone you have passed for years with their dog is suddenly walking the path on their own and a friendly comment or smile is usually welcome.
Often taking just a little longer than a car for a short journey, there is not the same stress, or expense (!) associated with trying to find parking; or passing queued traffic where there can be a pavement to ‘get off and walk on’. People cycling feel healthier. Many employers encourage commuter cycling with Cycle to Work schemes enabling the purchase of bike and gear, including the vital lock, through salaries. Secure cycle storage, changing facilities and showers are being added to workplaces where space allows.
But what about the hills? Riding an e-bike, (electrically assisted bike) has been a revelation that delights cycling commuters. Whilst more expensive than a standard cycle, they cost less than an additional car. They have all the benefits of cycling with fresh air and exercise (as without pedalling the bike stands still!) but no more labouring (or walking) up hills. Shopping or luggage can be carried with minimum effort, increasing the ease of cycling daily routine trips for many. Studies in the Netherlands, Norway and the UK have shown that people over 50 are more likely to continue to cycle with some electric assistance, so whole families can still go out together. More e-bikes are appearing on the secondhand market – but get the both the mechanism and battery professionally checked, for safety.
Cycling can make a difference to the environment by cutting air pollution and traffic congestion, creating communities that are about people instead of cars. Tempted to dust off or acquire a bike? Devon County Council offers lots of practical advice, and free confidence training sessions for adults. See www.traveldevon.info/cycle/.