Our expectations of our fellow man are not always fulfilled. After a long car journey of several hours on my way back from visiting the family I pulled into a pub car park. It was crowded with just a couple of unmarked spaces left. I pulled in at an angle so that my wife could get out and help me park properly. No sooner had I stopped the car than an outraged gentleman screamed from behind me that how dare I park like that. He was out of his car with a red face full of temper. What he had not bargained for was that as I tried to tell him I was in the process of parking to allow another space next to me my wife was quickly in his face to let him know that his behaviour was totally unacceptable. This took the wind out of his sails.