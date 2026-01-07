At the festive season one would like to think that everybody would be in a generous mood full of good cheer to all men. Meeting people with words like ‘Happy Christmas’ or ‘Happy New Year’ is for most of us the way we operate in the Christmas season.
Our expectations of our fellow man are not always fulfilled. After a long car journey of several hours on my way back from visiting the family I pulled into a pub car park. It was crowded with just a couple of unmarked spaces left. I pulled in at an angle so that my wife could get out and help me park properly. No sooner had I stopped the car than an outraged gentleman screamed from behind me that how dare I park like that. He was out of his car with a red face full of temper. What he had not bargained for was that as I tried to tell him I was in the process of parking to allow another space next to me my wife was quickly in his face to let him know that his behaviour was totally unacceptable. This took the wind out of his sails.
After parking my car I got out and he was waiting for me perhaps to give me another volley. Once again he was taken aback when my response was to smile and wish him a Happy New Year. Both couples now approached the pub entrance. Being there first, I held out the door and insisted he and his lady companion entered ahead of us. By this time he was totally embarrassed. I suspect he was accustomed to bossing people about but on this occasion he came up second best and looked rather silly.
At this time of year we should all be about showing good will to all men. With the current world situation in chaos more than ever we all need to be kind to one another. 2026 looks to be a challenging year in many directions. However for my family there is much to look forward to in the coming months. In August there are two significant anniversaries. Both my wife and I, and my son and daughter-in-law will hopefully celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries. For us it will be 60 years and for them a mere 25. My eldest grandson will mark his 21st birthday.
Sadly as one reaches a certain age the Christmas messages are not always full of good news. This year two of my closest college friends from many moons ago are struggling with serious health issues. Such news provides an opportunity to reflect on the many good times we shared as carefree students in the days when we were able to leave after three years of carefree student life with no student loan debts hanging round our necks.
To those who inform me that they actually read my musing I wish you all a very Happy New Year.
