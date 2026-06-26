How are you doing in this heat? I have to admit, I love the sunshine and so this past week I’ve enjoyed carrying out my work being able to walk to meetings in the sun. The temperatures have been very hot, so I hope you have all been looking after yourselves and staying hydrated!
The arrival of sunnier and hotter weather is a reminder that we are coming up to a time when many people take holidays. In a few weeks’ time the schools will have broken up. People and families will go away to have a break, either in the UK or further afield.
It’s good to have a break, and it’s good to get a rest. In today’s culture however we are often encouraged not to. ‘Success’ is often defined by how busy we are and how much we achieve each day. Society likes us to schedule something into every moment of our lives.
But have we ever considered how important rest is? If we think about it, cycles of rest and restoration happen all around us. So for example over the winter some trees lose their leaves and some animals will hibernate. Rest is a natural, and important, part of life. For human beings rest is incredibly important for us physically, mentally and emotionally.
In the Bible, Jesus talked to his disciples about finding rest in him, and his words continue to speak to us today. In Matthew’s gospel he says “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
So this year as we approach holiday season, can I encourage you to think about your cycles of life and whether you make sure you build in time for rest and fun. And above all, in a busy world, to listen to the words of Jesus who offers us true rest.
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