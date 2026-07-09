Once again we have the football World Cup, which is now bigger than ever with 58 teams.
To the non football fans, the agony, now well launched, is set to last until July 19. This is a significant date for the World Cup final. It will be 60 years since England won the tournament. As it is also my birthday I have plans to go out for a meal but if by some miracle England are in the final I suspect any chance of a peaceful meal will be gone as fans will flock to watch TV in pubs and restaurants.
As an avid sports fan I enjoy watching a variety of sports on TV. For many the coverage of this World Cup has been excessive. It is difficult to justify losing many regular programmes to allow group matches between teams which have zero interest to most of us to be given prime time coverage.
To make matters worse, Wimbledon has arrived. On the opening Monday BBC1 and 2 abandoned any form of balance as they presented all-day tennis. This is not what licence payers expect or deserve. I could be proved wrong but the odds are slim.
My predictions are that we have little chance of winning the World Cup and absolutely no chance of any success at Wimbledon. In both men's and women's tennis we are way behind the top players. Yet again our top lady player is out injured.
The BBC is undergoing a major internal financial review to reduce costs which is long overdue. Why we need countless talking heads before an event is a mystery. Some pundits are paid vast amounts to spout the same views as any fan propping up his local bar.
Whilst I am on a roll about sports coverage I might as well air my other gripe. Who lets drummers into football stadiums? Trying to watch and listen to the commentary with non-stop drumming forces me to watch matches on mute.
We pay nearly £200 a year for national TV but vast numbers of events are unavailable because they are sold to Sky TV. Key national events should be ring-fenced to allow licence payers proper access.
I am not a soap opera fan but understand the frustration of those who want to watch their favourites on a regular basis. At present Emmerdale has aired at various times often for half an hour then no show then back on for an hour.
The schedule is all over the place, making it annoying for those planning their evening entertainment. My prediction is for France to win the World Cup.
For British sports success, look to women's cricket football and athletics. Who said they were the weaker sex?
We will have a new prime minister and a new England men's football manager.
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