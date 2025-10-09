One of the best parts of my work is seeing first-hand the incredible efforts of the volunteers and community leaders who keep our towns and villages thriving. Their work often goes on behind the scenes, but its impact is felt by everyone, creating spaces for people to come together and preserving vital local services.
A perfect example of this community spirit can be found at The Burrow in Exbourne, which I had the great pleasure of visiting again recently.
It was wonderful to catch up with Nikki and the dedicated team of volunteers who run this remarkable enterprise.
What they have created is far more than just a village shop; it’s a true community hub that offers a post office, a café, and a warm, welcoming space for residents to connect.
Located uniquely underground near the centre of the village, The Burrow is a testament to what can be achieved when local people work together with pride and determination. It provides an impressive range of services, from selling local produce and freshly cooked food to acting as a prescription collection point and offering dry cleaning.
This kind of local provision is absolutely essential in a rural area like ours, helping to reduce unnecessary travel and supporting those who may not have easy access to transport.
The team’s ambition doesn’t stop there. They host a variety of community events, such as quiz nights, village walks, and treasure hunts, which bring people of all ages together and strengthen the social fabric of the village.
I was also deeply impressed by their recent fundraising efforts to replace the building's roof, a significant undertaking that saw volunteers physically removing soil to reduce costs. This is local spirit at its absolute best.
What links The Burrow with so many other brilliant local initiatives I see across Central Devon—from community shops to campaigns to save local amenities—is a deep pride in place and a willingness to give time for the benefit of others.
These volunteers are the backbone of our communities, and their hard work ensures our towns and villages remain vibrant places to live. My thanks go to them for all that they do; I will continue to support their vital work in any way I can.
