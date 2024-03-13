One particular group of B.Ed Hons students formed a friendship group at the end of their course in 1979. As their tutor I was invited to join the group. It has been very rewarding over the years to follow their career paths. It has been a pleasure to see some become headteachers. One is now a successful author and playwright. Another gained the Teacher of the Year award. They all remain friends and support each other. There have regular reunions at which I have had the privilege of attending on several occasions. I have always found it an honour that they would want to include me in the group. Despite the distance between our homes I still have strong friendship ties with several with whom I grew up with at the local Congregational Church in Islington. We try to meet up a couple of times a year although my recent hip issue has prevented recent trips.