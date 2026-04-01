Another major sector of contributions comes from people basically showing off. Examples are of those posting details of the airport they are leaving or of the venue of their latest lunch outing. Perhaps they do not realise that nobody is remotely interested in such trivia.To complete my attack I highlight another group who use the platform to wish each other happy birthday or to give praise for recent achievements. They are already in contact with each other so this communication venue is really meant for others to add their congratulations.