In a recent encounter I was informed by the person to whom I was speaking that they were not a racist. They then followed up this comment to tell me that all asylum seekers were drug runners, thieves, rapists and organisers of prostitution. Clearly this is not the case. In reality more of those crimes are committed by white British men. This was a clear example of everyday mixed messages. It seems that by first making a declaration of being not racist they could then make racial comments they viewed as legitimate fact.