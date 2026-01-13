It is inevitable that when considering mixed messages one must start with Donald Trump. He has stated that his worldwide efforts to stop wars should result in him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
With this ambition in his thoughts he invades a foreign country killing 20 Cuban soldiers and kidnapping the president. He applauds the shooting of an unarmed woman by his immigration agents and is busy bombing Syria.
At the same time he is threatening a fellow NATO member Greenland with military action to overthrown its legitimate independence.
Such warlike actions hardly justify any consideration for a Nobel Peace Prize. Such mixed messages hardly begin to explain his erratic behaviour.
Whilst taking O-level Scripture I was introduced to the 8th century prophet Amos. He would preach in the marketplace outlining all the ills of those some distance away.
Gradually his attention turned on his listeners to point out that they needed to consider their own thoughts and actions before condemning others. His approach highlights modern day thinking.
In a recent encounter I was informed by the person to whom I was speaking that they were not a racist. They then followed up this comment to tell me that all asylum seekers were drug runners, thieves, rapists and organisers of prostitution. Clearly this is not the case. In reality more of those crimes are committed by white British men. This was a clear example of everyday mixed messages. It seems that by first making a declaration of being not racist they could then make racial comments they viewed as legitimate fact.
Mixed messages are a daily event. Our King gave his Christmas message as did the Princess of Wales. Both highlighted the need for compassion and goodwill to all men. At the same time they have failed to come to any reconciliation with members of their own family. Prince William speaks with passion about the need to look after those who are homeless whilst he owns multiple houses and large estates.
It is as Amos tells us, so easy to condemn others whilst not looking closely at ourselves. Perhaps I have been too critical of Donald Trump and the Royal Family without taking a closer look at my own shortcomings. I am impatient, clumsy and often thoughtless. If I am not interested in something I can quickly fail to pay attention, much to the annoyance of the speaker. We all find it difficult to be honest with ourselves about our own faults.
Despite my own faults I still find it very difficult to find anything likeable about the American president. He is a bully full of self-importance with an ego the size of a basketball. He does pose a real threat to democracy and world peace. His posturing about the war in Ukraine and his cosy relationship with President Putin is a real worry. As for the Royal Family I am not a fan and refuse to bow the knee. No surprise there.
