BLUE-SKY thinking youngsters are being offered prizes of £250 by Tavistock Rotary in a competition rewarding innovative ideas.
The club’s annual Local Youth Organisations Awards offer two prizes of £250 for the best innovative ideas benefiting the future of young people. Organisations for young people are asked to outline fresh new ideas benefitting the group and the community and demonstrate a record of supporting young people aged 16 or under. For application forms contact Tavistock Rotary at: tavistockro[email protected]. The deadline is February 24 next year.