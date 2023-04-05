LiveWireBus celebrated its first birthday last week with cakes and candles.
Callington Youth Project Group started the LiveWireBus last year that takes young people from Callington and the surrounding area to youth music project, Livewire in Saltash and also youth club, The Core, in Saltash.
The free bus has proved very popular with the town’s young people between ages 13-18. Whilst the youth group will continue to run LiveWireBus, CYPG’s main aim is to establish a permanent youth club in Callington.