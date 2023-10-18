She said: “When I first came to the youth club it was to socialise and make new friends who I wouldn’t see at school, especially younger or older kids who I wouldn’t be friends with in the normal way at school. It makes you realise other people have problems as well that might be worse than yours and it makes you less worried about your life. When that happens I was able to talk to the young members here about what they were worried about and if I couldn’t help, then I passed it onto Ross, the youth leader or Sinead who also helps here. It made me feel helpful and I got used to talking to the leaders which gave me confidence in myself and was able to talk on behalf of some of the others. Sometimes you can’t talk to teachers or your friendship group or your parents about personal things because it sometimes doesn’t help. But we can talk to our leaders, they don’t judge us and can always just listen or they find some other person to help. Sometimes it’s productive for me to just listen to people and they feel better. We feel comfortable and safe coming to the youth club and talking about what worries us.”