Calstock Arts are delighted to be welcoming the Co-operative Big Band tomorrow (March 17) with a special performance to help raise funds for a new stage at The Old Chapel.
Formed in 2009 with a small group of students and private pupils by Pete Twyman, the Co-operative Big Band prides itself on being regarded as a very professional and democratic youth big band.
The band is tutored by professional musicians and consists of a mixture of students from Lipson Co-operative Academy in Plymouth and several other schools across the region.
The band’s big break was being booked to play for the America’s Cup on Sky TV along such artists as Seth Lakeman. The addition of ex Royal Marine Bandsman, who plays regularlyy with the band, has created an emulation model for the players.
The group is now led by Gav Martin, currently a Teacher of music at Lipson Co-operative Academy and former WO1 Bandmaster Royal Marines Band Service. Gav has played at the Old Chapel in his own right with Derek Nash (works with Jools Holland) and The Martin Dale quartet.
The band have performed at many prestigious events including the Theatre Royal Plymouth and Plymouth Pavilions and they have won Best Regional Big Band at the Saltash Music Festival for 5 consecutive years!
They have an extensive repertoire of swing, funk, and soul music and have up to 30 members performing at some engagements. The line up consists of a standard rhythm section, trumpets, and trombones and a large saxophone section.
Come and listen to these great young people; the musicians of tomorrow!