Paul added: ‘She came on at half-time with the team 2-0 down and facing a really difficult period. They got an early goal back and about 20 minutes later Erin equalised with a well-timed run and a great shot on the half volley.’ Tommy Wheeldon, Mount Kelly Director of Girls’ Football, said: ‘This is a fantastic experience and opportunity for Erin, which we believe is only the beginning of her football journey.’