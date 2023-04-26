A TALENTED West Devon school girl footballer has helped her nation win an international tournament.
Erin O’Shea, 16, is a striker for the Ireland Women’s Under-16 UEFA (the European football governing body) squad. She helped the team win the UEFA Wu16 2023 tournament in Serbia, including Serbia and Slovenia. Erin played in all three games, having a great tournament and saving her best till the final in a clash with Serbia. She scored crucial goals, including a strike in the final, which ended in a penalty shoot-out when her shooting was vital in winning 4-2.
Erin, from Harrowbarrow and Tavistock’s Mount Kelly College, said: ‘I have worked hard to get to this level and I am proud to represent Ireland in Belgrade.’ Her parents Brenda and Paul said: ‘Erin has worked hard for each opportunity and we are very proud of her and the journey she’s on.’
Paul added: ‘She came on at half-time with the team 2-0 down and facing a really difficult period. They got an early goal back and about 20 minutes later Erin equalised with a well-timed run and a great shot on the half volley.’ Tommy Wheeldon, Mount Kelly Director of Girls’ Football, said: ‘This is a fantastic experience and opportunity for Erin, which we believe is only the beginning of her football journey.’
She is coached under Mount Kelly’s Chelsea FC Foundation, Girls’ Performance Football Programme. Erin started her passion for football aged nine during the FA’s National Girls Football week in 2016 at Harrowbarrow Primary School. Paul said: ‘She took to the sport straight away and had a natural competitive nature and flair for it.’
She has played for Callington, was coached by Plymouth Argyle and Cornwall centres of excellence, played in boys’ school teams and for Plymouth Argyle Women’s first team in the FA Women’s National League on her 16th birthday.