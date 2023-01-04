Club secretary Jordan Martin, who was out collecting trees all day on Saturday and Sunday, said: ‘We saw a post from Beech Meadow Farm in Northlew asking for any unwanted trees to be donated and, after discussing it together, we asked if they’d take people’s trees if we collected for them and it went from there. This year we collected 175 used trees, all of which have been given to the farm. It’s an easy way of recycling because not everyone can have theirs taken away by the council and it’s great fun for us. Some of us collected trees for one day and others on both - we finished at half past six on both days we were so busy.