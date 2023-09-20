The band received £500 from Magic Little Grants, a grant-giving charity funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. The funding boost will enable Stannary Brass Band to pay for some individual music lessons for four children in the band, helping them make progress in their musical education. Jenny Gray, band member, said: “We are delighted to receive this support. Music lessons make a huge difference when you are learning to play an instrument and if the band can provide funding through this award and others it allows children to have equal opportunities to make the most of their talents. We received a Magic Little Grant through the partnership between Localgiving and Postcode LocalTrust. Localgiving is the UK’s leading membership and support network for local charities and community.”