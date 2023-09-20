Young musicians from Tavistock Stannary Brass Band have been given a boost to reach the high notes after a grant of £500 to give them music lessons.
The band received £500 from Magic Little Grants, a grant-giving charity funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. The funding boost will enable Stannary Brass Band to pay for some individual music lessons for four children in the band, helping them make progress in their musical education. Jenny Gray, band member, said: “We are delighted to receive this support. Music lessons make a huge difference when you are learning to play an instrument and if the band can provide funding through this award and others it allows children to have equal opportunities to make the most of their talents. We received a Magic Little Grant through the partnership between Localgiving and Postcode LocalTrust. Localgiving is the UK’s leading membership and support network for local charities and community.”
The children playcornets and a baritone and a tenor horn and are aged between 7 and 11. They have been playing between one and two years, having started in the beginners section of the band and are now in the training band. They all performed at last year’s Christmas concert in St. Eustachius Church.
Jenny added: “They joined the band with parents and/or siblings and enjoy a family activity they can do together, giving each other support, and making new friends. We have seen how the children grow in confidence and are proud of the skills they are learning.”