YOUNG farmers in the Callington area are preparing to prove the old saying that where there is muck there is brass, as they prepare to sell bags of dung to raise funds for charity.
Callington Young Farmers are staging their annual Dung Run on Saturday, February 18 when they will be delivering bags of ‘black gold’ to help make the garden grow in Tamar Valley communities.
People are invited to place their orders for dung at £3 a bag or £10 for four bags with the two young farmers organising the run.
All proceeds will go to the cancer charity Marie Curie.
On the day, the enterprising bunch will deliver sackfuls of cow dung to homes in Callington, Caradon, Pensilva, St Dominick, St Ann’s Chaepl and Gunnislake, Calstock, Harrowbarrow, Stoke Climland, Pillaton, St Mellion and Hatt.
To place your dung order, contact Kerys Pearce on 07708 140265 or Beth Ford on 07968 952987 or email