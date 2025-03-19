A VILLAGE gift shop is in the running for an award for the second year running after only two years in business.
Sally Swift has just been told the shop she owns with husband Martin, in Yelverton, is a finalist in The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2025.
The couple, who also own Sally’s Newsagents in Chagford, won a trophy last year for Cards & Moor in the so-called RETA awards for the greetings card industry.
Now they have reached the final for ‘best newcomer gift shop’ in another award scheme for retailers, having only opened in 2022.
Sally said: “To be nominated is completely unexpected, but very welcome.”
Winners will be revealed at The Gift Awards in London on Thursday, May 15.