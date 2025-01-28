Those travelling through Yelverton yesterday evening (January 27) may have wondered at The Rock Inn.
As night fell, the pub was lit up in a deep purple as they joined in with Holocaust Memorial Day, the commemoration this year more poignant as it marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz/Birkenau.
Like many public buildings across the UK, the floodlit public house displayed support of Light the Darkness – a national moment to remember the six million Jewish people and all those others murdered in the Holocaust.
Sue Callow, joint owner of The Rock Inn with nephew David, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 was especially emotive this year being 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
“As we have floodlights, we changed the colour to purple to highlight the day and to pay our respects to so many people who suffered dreadfully in all concentration camps, paying the ultimate price. Many, many people thanked us for bringing such an important day to the fore.
“This is the first time we have been able to do this as we only installed colour changing floodlights last year. We will commemorate the anniversary annually from now on.”
Students at Tavistock College also marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz- Birkenau by taking part in a special nationwide arts and education project, 80 Candles for 80 Years.
A spokesperson for the college said: “As a college community, our fantastic Year 9 students have researched, designed and even made their own memorial candle holder.
“We are immensely proud of their efforts and the time they have taken to mark this important event.”
Candles were a central part of the commemoration events as people around the UK were asked to place a lit candle in their windows at 8pm to “remember those murdered and to stand against hatred today”.