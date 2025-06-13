More than 80 years after Operation Overlord to free Europe, members of Duchy College’s Military and Protective Service Academy are on their way to Normandy in France.

The week-long battlefield study trip for 50 learners and staff from the college campus at Stoke Climsland under the guidance of senior study programme manager Jon Stone will take in all the Allied beaches and airborne landing zones, including guided tours of key targets with the students dressed in uniforms with equipment of the time.

As in previous years, the MaPS students will be walking in the footsteps of service personnel during World War Two who landed on the Normandy beaches. Picture: Cornwall College Group. ( )

The students will be visiting the Bayeux Tapestry, as well as laying wreaths on behalf of Duchy College, Cornwall College and Callington Royal British Legion at the Commonwealth cemetery in Bayeux.

According to the study programme manager, the most poignant and important aspects of the trip is the act of remembrance.

Jon said: “The trip is important to the staff and learners alike as it highlights the importance of the sacrifices made by the service personnel to free Europe from tyranny and why we should never forget. “

More than 80 years after the D-Day landings, this year's MaPS cohort will be retracing the footsteps of the Allied invasion of occupied France. Picture: Cornwall College Group. ( )

“It also shows the learners, all of whom want to join the services, the innovation, complexity and resilience required to be in public dervice.

“It reinforces the need for teamwork, leadership, communication, planning and critical thinking. There is also no clearer demonstration of the services’ core values of courage, discipline, respect, integrity, loyalty and commitment.”

During the trip, study programme manager and former Marine ‘Taff’ will lead a group of learners retracing the 12-mile route from the landing point on Gold Beach to Port-En-Bessin, dressed in full World War Two commando uniform.

The team are raising money for the Royal Marines Association and the 47 Commando Association with the yomp, and have already reached £340 of their £470 target.

Students will be dressed in uniform and kit from World War Two and will be paying their respects at the Commonwealth cemetery in Bayeux. Picture: Cornwall College Group. ( )

Taff explained: “Unlike many other Army units objectives which were on or near the landing beaches, 47 Commando’s objective was 12 miles away.

“After a difficult landing in which 76 men were killed, wounded or missing, followed by a 12-mile yomp behind enemy lines and then spending D-Day night about two miles outside Port-en-Bessin, the remaining men of 47 Commando penetrated the outer defences on the afternoon of June 7 1944.

Students from previous years have also undertaken the trip, with the act of remembrance being the most poignant and significant aspect of the week in Normandy. Picture: Cornwall College Group. ( )

“In one action, two German flak ships in the harbour opened fire, killing 11 and wounding a further 17. The evening of June 7 was desperate: the commandos were outnumbered and outgunned, but heroic actions saw Port-en-Bessin captured.

“It cost the lives of 46 men, while another 65 were wounded, six captured and 28 missing, a casualty rate of 35 per cent.”

The port played a pivotal role in the liberation of western Europe, allowing the allies to supply huge amounts of fuel as a key terminal for the Pipe Line Under The Ocean (PLUTO), which ran under the Channel to France.

“Following in the footsteps of these heroes, will show the future members of the uniformed services the fitness, resilience and determination required to serve whilst also raising money for the Royal Marines Charity,” he added.