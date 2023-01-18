YELVERTON Fire Station is urging anyone who might be interested in joining the crew as an on-call firefighter to come along to the first of two recruitment events this evening.
It takes place tonight at 7pm, Tuesday, January 24, and they are also holding one at 10am on Saturday, January 26.
The event offers the change to find out all about the role of an on-call firefighter and ask any questions.
All ages are welcome, with the only requirement being to be physically fit. All training will be provided. The station is on Dousland Road in Yelverton, postcode PL20 6AZ.
The role involves being paid a retainer to be on call for various shift patterns, with a callout fee also paid. Those undertaking it do it alongside their usual job.