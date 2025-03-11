A service was held at Rock Methodist Church in Yelverton last Friday (March 7) to celebrate World Day of Prayer.
This annual event is celebrated all around the world on the first Friday in March.
This year the prayers were written by the Christian women of the Cook Islands in the Pacific Ocean. The theme was ‘I made you wonderful’ taken from Psalm 139.
The service was led by Sandra Dodd, a pastoral worker for the Methodist Church, and 50 people gathered representing all the Christian churches in the area.
The church was beautifully decorated with flowers made by the ladies from all the churches who also participated in the prayers.
A sum of £392.62 was raised for World Day of Prayer charities.