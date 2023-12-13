Yelverton Christmas Tree Festival is now on at Rock Methodist Church with a glittering choice of community-decorated firs until Sunday (December 17). The display is also a competition for the best dressed tree for adults and for children. Organiser Marion Luckhurst said: “This is our twelfth year and it gets better and better.”
Among those taking part were Horrabridge School who sung carols and rung their handbells, Holy Cross Church (decoratd by Midge Wilkins), and Yelveton Residential Home residents and staff. Staff Mel Jenkins and Paige Edens helped organise the making of the decorations by residents and the adorning of the tree. Mel said: "We have some very enthusiastic residents who threw themselves into the project by making decorations such as candy sticks and reindeers. We won the adult title last ear, so we're here to defend our title."