Among those taking part were Horrabridge School who sung carols and rung their handbells, Holy Cross Church (decoratd by Midge Wilkins), and Yelveton Residential Home residents and staff. Staff Mel Jenkins and Paige Edens helped organise the making of the decorations by residents and the adorning of the tree. Mel said: "We have some very enthusiastic residents who threw themselves into the project by making decorations such as candy sticks and reindeers. We won the adult title last ear, so we're here to defend our title."