Yellow Warning of very strong winds
Sunday 20th November 2022 9:42 am
The area covered by the Yellow Warning for Monday (Met Office )
A YELLOW Warning of very strong winds on Monday causing disruption to travel and utilities has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning covers all of Devon from 6am to 6pm tomorrow, Monday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A complex area of low pressure is expected to develop to the southwest of the UK on Sunday night with the potential for a small area of very strong winds to affect parts of southwest England and possibly South Wales during Monday.
‘There is a lot of uncertainty in both the locations affected and the strength of wind, but there is a small chance of gusts of 70-80 mph affecting coastal areas and 55-65 mph inland within the warning area.
‘The winds will ease from the west into the early evening.’
