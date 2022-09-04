Yellow Warning of thunderstorms, hail and disruption
THUNDERSTORMS, lightning and hail are likely overnight tonight, Sunday, and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning.
The warning covers all of Devon and the South West from 8pm to 4am.
Thunderstorms may cause localised disruption on Sunday night
A Met Office spokesperson warned: ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southwest England on Sunday evening and move north across parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, clearing during the early hours of Monday morning.
‘A separate area of thunderstorms is likely to develop across central southern England late evening, moving north into the Midlands overnight.
‘Whilst some places may not see much rainfall, a few places may see 20-30 mm fall in under an hour.
‘Frequent lightning, hail and locally gusty winds are additional hazards that may accompany stronger thunderstorms, particularly across southwestern parts of England and Wales.’
