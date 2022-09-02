Yellow Warning of thunder and lightning
The area covered by the Yellow Warning of thunder. (Met Office )
A YELLOW Warning of heavy thunder showers for Devon today, Friday, has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning is in place until 8pm and covers all of Devon.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring some disruption this afternoon.
‘Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop on Friday afternoon.
‘Although many places will remain dry or see little rainfall some sites could see 20-30 mm in an hour and up to 50 mm in 2 to 3 hours along with lightning.’
