HEAVY rain this evening, Sunday, is expected to cause disruption as the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning.
The warning covers all of Devon from 7pm tonight until 9am tomorrow, Monday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: 'An area of heavy rain is expected to develop and move northwestwards across parts of southern and southwest England and the southern half of Wales during Sunday evening, clearing early on Monday morning.
'This will not affect the entire warning area, but within this a corridor of 10-20 mm of rain is likely and there is a chance that a few places may see 40-60 mm within 3 to 6 hours.
'There is also a chance of a few thunderstorms within this area.'
Much of the South West, apart from Devon, has already received a Yellow Warning of Thunderstorms and torrential downpours from Noon to 7pm tomorrow.