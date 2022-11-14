Yellow warning of heavy rain and flooding
By Nick Knight | Editor |
Monday 14th November 2022 10:59 am
The area covered by the Yellow Warning issued today, Monday, by the Met Office. (Met Office )
A YELLOW Warning of heavy rain and flooding overnight has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning covers all of Devon from Midnight tonight until 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesperson says: ‘A band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning.
‘Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England.’
